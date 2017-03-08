REX/Shutterstock

Well at least Drake’s aware! During one of his concerts this week, a couple was celebrating seven years together and after congratulating them, the rapper admitted he can’t hold on to a relationship. Was he talking about Jennifer Lopez? Watch the video here!

“I can’t even make a relationship last seven weeks man,” Drake told the crowd at a recent performance. Of course, he has had many public relationships — Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and the most recent, Jennifer Lopez. However, this comes just days after JLo revealed they were not involved. Watch the video below:

Drake: "I can't even make a relationship last 7 weeks man." Don't us Aubrih stans know it… 🙄😒 pic.twitter.com/JDeq7GLq35 — $hitty Juice butt (@Loonina) March 7, 2017

While we’re not yet sure which night this video was taken, Drake is in the middle of his Boy Meets World tour, and on March 5 he performed at Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway, followed by another on March 7 at Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark.

JLo just visited The Daily Show on March 6, and when asked about her reported romance, she came clean. “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” she revealed to Trevor Noah. “Maybe that’s all I need to say.” Of course the two were spotted multiple times together, posted PDA pics and were even caught kissing on video. However, it seems they now are just back to being friends.

Following her interview, an insider actually revealed to HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Drake saw the interview and it got him thinking. “Drake is not a one woman man but he always loves a challenge. He feels if he tried a little more he would still be with her and if he tried a little more he could get her back,” our source told us. “Drake believes he can get any woman on earth and JLo would not be the exception to the rule. He is not mad that JLo said she was single though, there really isn’t any issues with them both. It’s all good.”

