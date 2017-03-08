Drake & Jennifer Lopez: He Thinks He Can Get ‘Any Woman On Earth’ — Including Her

REX/Shutterstock

Drake can talk the talk, but can he walk the walk? Despite Jennifer Lopez’s single status, the rapper still believes he can date ‘any woman on Earth’ with just a little bit of more effort — including her! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on their relationship!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is indeed in a relationship with Drake, 30, — she just doesn’t know it yet! Turns out the singer’s confession of being single has made Drake more adamant than ever about getting her back. “Drake is aware of what JLo said, and it actually got him thinking about her a little more,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not typically a one-woman man, but he loves a challenge. If he tried a little more, he would still be with her.” You know what they say, easy come, easy go.

When the bootylicious singer stopped by The Daily Show on Mar. 6 to dish the details on her romance with Drake, fans all over the world held their breath in anticipation. Unfortunately, she gave an answer that was truly shocking and disappointed. “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” she revealed to TV host Trevor Noah, who was relieved to know that she’s still on the market. “Maybe that’s all I need to say,” she added. YEP, that definitely puts a pin in the whole relationship.

But the “One Dance” rapper ironically doesn’t see it that way. The game of cat and mouse is still ON! “Drake believes he can get any woman on earth, and JLo would not be an exception to the rule,” the source continues. “He’s not mad that JLo said she was single, though. There aren’t any issues between them, it’s all good.” What is it exactly that makes Drake so bad at relationships? The hip hop hottie said it himself, he can’t hold a girlfriend for more than seven weeks!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake will be able to win over JLo again, or are they done for good?

