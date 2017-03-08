Donald Trump Slammed For Women’s Day Tweets By Voters: Stop Calling Us ‘Pigs & Dogs’

Remember the sexist things Donald Trump has said about women, including insulting Heidi Klum’s looks and calling his sexual assault accusers ‘liars?’ Voters hadn’t forgotten, and after he said he was ‘honoring’ women on Women’s Day, voters dragged his blatant hypocrisy!

Yes, President Donald Trump, the 70-year-old man who infamously bragged how he could grab a woman “by the p*ssy,” tweeted his support for International Women’s Day on March 8. It didn’t go over well. Big surprise, right?

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America [and] around the world,” the American president tweeted. Donald’s message seemed to forget his own troubled history with women and voters were quick to throw it back into his face.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

First off, everyone mentioned the now infamous tape where Donald boasted that as a “star,” it’s perfectly fine to “grab [women] by the p*ssy. You can do anything.” Others mentioned how during the 2016 presidential campaign, numerous women accused Donald of a wide range of inappropriate behavior — from walking into the Miss Teen USA dressing room to allegedly committing sexual assault.

Others pointed out that as President, Donald signed and expanded the “Mexico City” policy on abortion. The “global gag rule” prevents the US from funding to nongovernmental organizations that “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations,” according to The New Yorker. These organizations can’t even mention abortion, thus the “gag rule.” The rule used to apply solely to family planning organizations, but Donald made it that any health organization that utters the word “abortion” will lose funding.

@realDonaldTrump by grabbing the genitalia of female strangers — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Expanding the global gag rule doesn't honor women. It kills women. https://t.co/UiyXNBZmwA — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump fuck this tweet and honestly how dare you. You and your swamp pals don't honor women any of the other 364 days of the year — Chris Klemens (@ChrisKlemens) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump don't wrench women and their children apart at the border. End the crusade against women's health care. — Maria (@MariaMelee) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump by grabbing them by the hay nanny nannoo and walking into their dressing rooms? — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump How many staffers did it take to convince you to tweet this and not a picture of Hooters? — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Just please remember this: They DON’T like to be grabbed by the genitals, regardless of what you seem to think. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump You could start by not taking away our reproductive rights. And the sexual assault. Stop that, too. 🙄 — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You mean we should be critical like calling them pigs and dogs and 2s, right? — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump how about you start by respecting them as equals? — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) March 8, 2017

Donald also has showed his “tremendous respect” by reportedly instituting a dress code that requires female members of his administration to “dress like a woman.” He also “honored” the massive Women’s March on Washington by saying he “couldn’t hear” the crowds, even though they dwarfed the paltry turnout to his inauguration. While it would be awkward to have the sitting American president not say anything on International Women’s Day, considering his horrible history, Donald may want to keep quiet in the future.

Are you surprised that voters slammed Donald for his International Women’s Day tweets, HollywoodLifers?