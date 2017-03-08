Alec Baldwin Marvels At His Past Relationship With Trump: ‘He Was A Different Person’

Courtesy of YouTube

This is insane! Alec Baldwin revealed during the March 7 ‘Late Late Show’ that he once knew President Donald Trump as a totally ‘different person’ than the one he mocks regularly on ‘SNL.’

You can’t think of Alec Baldwin, 58, these days without thinking of President Donald Trump, 70. Well, how could you, what with the ridiculously amazing impersonation of the commander-in-chief that Alec has shown off on Saturday Night Live since before Trump was even elected! But portraying Trump as the controversial president he is today must be hard for Alec, as he revealed on the March 7 Late Late Show that he once knew Trump as a more likable man.

“He was a different person,” Alec told host James Corden. “He was very gregarious and kinda backslapping and social. And you know I didn’t know him well, I would run in to him. He’s not at all like he is now, where you know, he won the election, he’s president of the United States, but he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible,” Alec said to a roar of laughter from the audience.

When Alec appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 1 he said he may be considering playing the president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after Trump famously announced on Twitter he is refusing to attend. “I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Alec told host Jimmy Kimmel. “You own it,” Jimmy said. “It should be whoever the president hates seeing do it the most. And that’s undoubtedly you.”

However, Alec told Extra on March 6 he may not be continuing with the impression much longer, as the president “overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship; he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’”

