Danielle Bregoli’s Dramatic Makeover: Cash Me Outside Girl Debuts New Look

Danielle Bregoli looks fresh-faced thanks to a dramatic photo shoot, where she showed off an entirely new look — howbow dah?!

Get ready to see the viral Internet sensation like you’ve never seen her before! Danielle Bregoli, (AKA the Cash Me Outside girl who set off a meme frenzy), recently took to Instagram to show off her brand new look, but it’s clear that her style transformation was clearly just getting started! In her latest photos, the teen is looking pretty and fresh-faced — and we’re totally blown away by her clean-cut makeover.

From head-to-toe, the meme sensation looked completely different as she rocked a pair of light-wash denim jeans and an off-the-shoulder top, a dainty gold choker polishing off her outfit. Her beauty routine is what really had us doing a double-take as she rocked shimmering bronze eyeshadow and fluttering lashes, which was topped off with a natural glossy hue on her lips.

In the images, Danielle, 13, is resting on a bed covered in white sheets, showing off her relaxed new look — it’s such a softer side than we’re used to seeing from the rebellious teen. While she often pulls her hair back in a high ponytail or bun, we love the way her glossy hair was fanned around her face for the shoot. Her makeup was also dewy and luminous compared to her everyday routine and her eyebrows were less defined for the new shoot. The teen usually rocks form-fitting clothing, like crop tops or tank tops, and her outfit was definitely more relaxed, contributing to the new look in a major way.

What do you think of Danielle’s glam makeover? Do you love seeing her fresh-faced photos or do you prefer her old look?

