REX/Shutterstock

Are congratulations in order? Daniel Radcliffe reportedly asked his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke to marry him and the two have been shopping for rings that you just have to hear about!

Daniel Radcliffe may “disapperate” right off the market! The 27 year-old Harry Potter star has reportedly asked his girlfriend of five years Erin Darke, 28, to marry him, according to Star magazine. Despite denials of an engagement from Daniel’s reps, multiple sources told the mag about the couple’s alleged ring shopping outings. “Daniel recently took Erin ring shopping and spared no expense,” the insider said. “They’ve been talking about marriage for a while now and thought this was something worth splurging on.”

Daniel reportedly is not one to splurge on major expenses even though he has $97 million at his disposal. He’s practically richer than Gringotts! He and Erin “live a very quiet, ordinary life together in Manhattan,” a source told the mag. The pair have definitely lived their lives fairly under the radar with the exception of a truly impressive karaoke performance! Daniel and Erin were spotted in Half Moon Bay, CA during the summer of 2015 giving their all to a performance of Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.” We love these two together! A source described Erin as “an incredibly calming influence on Daniel,” who struggled with alcoholism during his Harry Potter tenure and has been sober for more than three years now.

Fans will be waiting longer than a few years for Daniel to don his Hogwarts robes again, but the actor did leave a small chance for his return in the future. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future,” he told Britain’s Radio Times in June 2016. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Daniel is engaged? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.