Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Crashes His Rehearsal — See Adorable Clip Of Her Laughing

The cuteness cannot be contained! Chris Brown goofs off with his daughter Royalty during a rehearsal and the video is beyond adorable!

Chris Brown, 27, isn’t getting much rehearsing done, but that’s because he had a rather precious little visit from his daughter Royalty. “What are you doing now?” Chris called out to Royalty as the adorable two year old scampered around the rehearsal space as it looked like Chris was chasing her. Got to love seeing this father and daughter duo share some sweet quality time with each other!

These two constantly melt fans hearts when they’re together like when Chris posted a picture of himself teaching Royalty how to swim back in Jan. She looked like she was having a blast as she kicked and splashed around in the water with her dad holding her. It’s nice to see Chris can still have fun and might even be getting some rehearsal time despite the fact he has stressful court date looming.

Chris is expected in court date on Thursday, Mar. 9 to face his ex Karrueche Tran, , as she is demanding a permanent restraining order against the rapper. She’s reportedly asking that Chris stay away from her for three years or face jail time. Karrueche claims she’s afraid for her life after alleging Chris pushed her down stairs, threatened her and her friends. Her friend Joseph Ryan LaCour even claimed Chris said to him, “It’s 2017 … Ima f–k you up every time I see you, so you better get the f–k out of here before I lay your ass out.” Joseph had his own restraining order extended on Mar. 6. He also alleged that Chris told them, “find us and shoot up the place,” wherever they were. That’s so scary!

