Chandler Parsons Loves That Bella Thorne Is More ‘Fun’ Than Savannah Chrisley

In a classic case of blonde versus blue, Chandler Parsons has decided that Bella Thorne is more ‘fun and exciting’ than ex-fling Savannah Chrisley after their wild weekend in Mexico. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details on their steamy new romance!

Do blondes really have more fun? Not in this case. Chandler Parsons, 28, is totally digging blue-haired Bella Thorne, 19, way more than blonde stunner Savannah Chrisley, 19, for a number of reasons. “Chandler has nothing against Savannah, he’d probably hang out with her again if she wanted,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But his first choice is Bella. He just finds her more exciting. She’s very sexually free, and even encourages him to be with other women.” Let’s be honest, it’s hard to compete with that kind of sexual adventurousness.

If you’re confused about this Chandler, Bella, Savannah love triangle, you’re not the only one. For awhile it seemed like Savannah and the NBA star were Hollywood’s latest couple, that is until Bella was photographed kissing him over a sizzling weekend in Mexico. If there’s anyone who could have predicted that Chandler would break Savannah’s heart, it’s her father. Todd Chrisley trashed the athlete on national television by calling him a “douchebag” — THREE TIMES! Sounds like Chandler is a player both on and off the basketball court.

These days, he’s scoring major points with Bella. “He loves that she’s bi-sexual, she’s fun, and doesn’t pressure him for any kind of commitment,” the source continues, noting that the model-turned actress is much more of a lover than a fighter. Even after the blonde bombshell dissed Bella on Twitter, calling her “THAT girl,” the former Disney star still isn’t interested in feuding. “She’s not that type of girl,” a different insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re not sure if the saying “once a player always a player” is true, but there’s a good chance we’ll find out soon!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Chandler’s shoes, would you pick Bella or Savannah? Tell us why!

