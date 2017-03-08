A Day Without A Woman: Kim K. & More Support International Women’s Day

People all around the country are standing for humans rights on March 8 by supporting the #DayWithoutAWoman strike — and that includes some big name celebs. See how Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and more are standing in solidarity for their fellow females here.

Millions of women trekked through various cities across the United States for the Women’s March in January, and now, the country is coming together in support of equal rights for women once again on March 8, International Women’s Day. The day is being observed as a #ADayWithoutWoman, a direct protest aimed to demonstrate the value of women of all backgrounds in the workplace.

There are three main ways to support this cause, with organizers urging all people, men included, to participate in all three or even just one: Women taking the day off from any form of labor, avoiding shopping (except for at women and minority-owned businesses) and wearing red. The point is to show that women do not deserve lower wages, greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity in the workplace, according to the official Women’s March website.

Katy Perry, who openly backed Hillary Clinton and has been extremely vocal about her support of women’s rights, took to Instagram to show her support. “Standing with my sisters in solidairty!” she wrote on March 7. “Gonna be a lady in red tomorrow.” See more celeb support here and in the gallery above!

Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2017

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. 💪✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017

Women! Rise up! Change your profile picture in solidarity. #ADayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/uMfYJfkM5x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2017

March 8th is A Day Without A Woman. Wear RED in support (Look what @MTV did!), Let's ALL stand in economic solidarity with women. pic.twitter.com/PHH26hPnxV — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 8, 2017

In honor & support of tomorrow's A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working. So in short, nothing will get done. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 7, 2017

#internationalwomensday Move over Wall Street Bull- this girl is here send a powerful message about gender diversity. #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/BSPGK6p0yJ — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017

Morning thoughts… Happy International Women's Day to all @UN :) pic.twitter.com/PIhn0zx42h — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) March 8, 2017

Amy Schumer added a powerful statement of her own, urging her followers to wear red in direct defiance of Donald Trump. “Here’s why: the day is to demonstrate the economic power and importance of women by removing them from the workplace and economy for the day,” she wrote. “So much of what Trump is doing will impact women disproportionately. He’s going to do f*** all for equal pay,health care, parental leave, etc. The point of the strike is to remind him that if [he] marginalizes more than half of the population with his policies, everybody loses.” Amen!

HollywoodLifers, are you observing International Women’s Day? What do you think of these stars’ messages about ‘A Day Without A Woman’?