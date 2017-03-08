‘Cash Me Outside’: Danielle Bregoli Gets In Nasty Fight With Her Mom: Cops Called

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Cash me ousside’ girl — AKA Danielle Bregoli — got into an explosive fight with her mom on March 7, and it was so bad that police were called to the house. Here’s exactly what went down, according to the official police report!

Danielle Bregoli, 13, and her mother Barbara got into a nasty scuffle, according to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife.com. Yikes!

Police were called to Danielle’s Boynton Beach, FL house, where her 17-year-old friend — the same one who appears with her in the Stitches video — was moving her stuff out, on March 7. Danielle’s mom seemed to be giving the friend, who had allegedly been living with them, a hard time as she left. Danielle then “became agitated and hostile” with her mom, “calling her names and cursing numerous times”, according to the report. The craziest part is that they shouted at each other in front of the cops!

Furthermore, Danielle’s mom contributed her own share of name-calling and cursing, but both eventually calmed down, and there were no recorded bouts of physical violence. The police left without any further incident.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Danielle has been in a fight — and it surely won’t be the last. Trouble just follows this girl around town!

Finally, because she’s a great multi-tasker, Danielle also found time to share a new photo shoot on her Instagram account the same day that the fight with her mom happened:

