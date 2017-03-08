Danielle Bregoli Wants To Cash Justin Bieber Ousside: He’s A ‘Basic Little White Boy’

Courtesy of Instagram, FameFlyNet

Yikes! Danielle Bregoli, best known for her shocking behavior on ‘Dr. Phil,’ shamelessly dissed Justin Bieber during a recent interview, calling him a ‘basic little white boy.’ Wait until you find out what she said about some other A-list stars!

Danielle Bregoli, 13, famous for her “cash me ousside, how bow dat” comment, is calling out Justin Bieber, 23. “He’s a basic little white boy,” she blatantly said, during a recent interview with In Touch. “Like, who walks around naked? Come on now!” Danielle also slammed talk show host Dr. Phil, giving him zero credit for her rise to fame. “F**k him,” she added. “He just edits and crops and it makes it seem like he’s the good guys and were the bad guys. I don’t give a f*** what anybody has to say.” She never holds back on her opinions, even when it’s about the A-list stars.

The Beyhive is about to start buzzing, since she also voiced her disdain for Beyonce, 35. She said, “I’m not a fan. I still f*** with some of her old songs, but like, she’s kind of too full of herself.” As far as Drake, 30, goes, the outspoken teen admitted, “I don’t like Drake anymore. I used to. He got too full of himself, also.” Danielle also slammed rapper Kanye West, 39. She boldly declared, “If I had the choice to sit in [jail] or meet Kanye, I’d probably just sit in [jail].” That’s a bit extreme!

Danielle “loves” Blac Chyna, 28, but totally thinks she’s using Rob Kardashian, 29. She nonchalantly said, “No one can tell me she’s with that ugly m***** f***** for no reason.” As we already knew, Danielle’s not into Kylie Jenner, 19, at all. She told the publication, “The guy who did my makeup yesterday tried to put it on me,” talking about her lip kit. “I threw it at him.”

Danielle made some rude comments during her appearances on Dr. Phil and even referred to the audience as “hoes,” causing several gasps from the shocked audience. “I guess what’s good for you is – I made you just like Oprah [Winfrey, 63] made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show,” she later said. Danielle clearly has no filter when it comes to expressing her beliefs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle’s going too far with her comments? Let us know!

