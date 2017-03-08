Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: How His Passion For Art Is Helping Him Get Over Painful Divorce

REX/Shutterstock

People struggle through heartache in many different ways. While trying to get over the painful Angelina Jolie divorce, Brad Pitt has buried his nose in one of his favorite passions — art! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on how the actor is coping.

If only there were some kind of rulebook on how to get over an ex. Some turn to chardonnay, others meet with a therapist, and Brad Pitt, 53, has rekindled his passion for art. “Brad has been spending more time in the Arts District in Los Angeles where he’d been working on various projects with the sculptor Thomas Houseago,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He must find it therapeutic and helpful while he overcomes the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie.”

Channeling emotions into something creative is always a positive, but what about texting an even older ex? Brad has actually been in communication with Jennifer Aniston since the 2017 Oscars — just as friends. “Of course she congratulated him. As soon as Moonlight was named Best Picture after all the commotion leading up to its announcement, Jennifer sent Brad a text congratulating him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Of course this didn’t set well with Angie, who always feared deep down that her man would go crawling back to the Friends alum.

And speaking of creative outlets, Jennifer actually wants to WORK with her ex-husband on a movie in the near future, which would probably be another living nightmare for Angie. All the while the mother-of-six has been feeling incredibly lonely, Brad has been making nice with Jennifer and making possible advances in his acting career. The Ocean’s 11 star hasn’t officially signed up for any movie roles just yet, but thankfully has the “tranquil setting” of the Arts District to keep him distracted from Angie and away from the overwhelming Hollywood scene. Take all the time you need, Brad!

