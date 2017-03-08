Courtesy of Twitter

Superwoman AKA Lilly Singh and other YouTuber ladies have put a modern new spin on burning your bra for women’s rights, and we’re living for it! See all of the inspirational #BraToss challenge videos for yourself, right here.

Lilly Singh, known on YouTube as Superwoman, has been working hard on her GirlLove project since it launched in Dec. 2015, and International Women’s Day was no different! The 28-year-old started a fun new trend to raise awareness for women’s rights on March 8, and we completely love it!

“I wanna take a second to recognize and appreciate all my fellow sisters around the world,” she said in an inspiring new video. “You rise in the face of adversity. You make your voices heard, and you make me proud to be a woman. I’m not just talking about one type of woman, nah. I’m talking about every type of women. Every shape, size, color, with any sexual orientation and any religious beliefs.”

“This is my bra,” she said, holding up the pink undergarment emphatically. “And I’m throwing it in support of every type of woman around the world. And I’m challenging every viewer of this video who believes in the power of sisterhood to take the bra toss challenge, because we’re in this together!” All you need to do is say a woman or cause you support and fling away!

We love this idea to connect women all over the Earth through this fun and viral act, and clearly plenty of other people loved it to, because ladies quickly began uploading inspirational videos explaining what International Women’s Day means to them before flinging their bras. Huge web stars like Teala Dunn, Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking all took part! See some of the best videos below:

Excited to be participating in the #Bratoss @IISuperwomanII I'm tossing my support to all of YOU #girlLove ❤happy international women's day pic.twitter.com/OlNgBvKHRo — Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) March 8, 2017

Join me & @IISuperwomanII in taking the #BraToss challenge today! A little support can go a long way ;) #IWD2017 https://t.co/Rm9JuvalTP — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, will you be participating in the Bra Toss Challenge as well? Let us know and share your videos below!

