Rob Kardashian Gearing Up For ‘Ugly’ Battle For Dream As Chyna Wants Full Custody

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are totally and completely over. But that doesn’t mean they can make a clean break, seeing as they share one adorable little baby girl, Dream. Now it looks like a messy battle for their darling daughter is about to begin.

Rob Kardashian, 29, seems to be enjoying every moment he has with his 3 month old bundle of joy, Dream Kardashian, but he may soon have to struggle to get that time, seeing as he is getting ready for a custody battle with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 28. And based on how messy their split was, we can only imagine the drama that is about to go down now.

“I expect things to get ugly,” a source told PEOPLE. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.” Yikes! That sounds so incredibly sad, especially for a father that seems to dote on his daughter as much as Rob does on Dream. But apparently Rob is already under a microscope, as the source says he’s never left alone with little Dream.

However, Rob does have his family in his corner, an insider close to the Kardashian clan told the magazine. “They’ve all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy,” the source said. “But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

Rob is definitely back hanging with the fam, filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the show is “continuing to shoot with all the family members” and cover “Rob and his relationship with Chyna,” an E! spokesperson told PEOPLE.

