Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Call Off Divorce: Couple Is ‘Giving Things Another Try’

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t count Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out just yet! Nearly two years after they ended their 10-year marriage, the couple is calling off the divorce and giving things another go, according to a new report. What changed?!

Jennifer Garner, 44, and Ben Affleck, 44, are back together, a new report claims! “Jen has called off the divorce,” an insider tells People. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

The couple announced their split in June 2015, exactly ten years after they tied the knot. However, it wasn’t until just last month that Jen reportedly started making plans to actually file divorce papers. “She just wanted to move on and focus on the happy things in her life,” the mag’s source explains. “She was exhausted from all the ups and downs.”

They were clearly able to get past the rough patch, though, and are ready to try again. “There is always a chance of reconciliation,” the insider adds. “They love each other. They also really, really love their kids and those kids love their parents.”

Even after their breakup, Jen and Ben have remained totally amicable, even living together to successfully co-parents their three children, Seraphina, 11, Violet, 8, and Samuel, 5. “They want to keep the family together,” People’s source says, with another adding, “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. they are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.

Ben and Jen have been photographed together countless times since their split, and there’s clearly still the possibility of more back and forth, but we’re thrilled that they’re working things out for now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ben and Jen calling off the divorce? Did you expect this?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.