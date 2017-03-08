Baby Jessica: Famous Infant Who Was Trapped In A Well Looks Back At Life 30 Years Later

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Facebook

Baby Jessica is now a woman. And she is doing splendidly in her life, 30 years after her incredible story as the child trapped in a well. Read on to find out what the national headliner has to say about her harrowing experience.

Jessica McClure, 30, made headlines in 1987, when she was just 18-months old and got trapped in her aunt’s backyard well. This led to a difficult yet successful rescue, but the baby was trapped for almost 60 hours. Fortunately, she survived and is still known as the infamous “Baby Jessica.”

The grown woman spoke to PEOPLE on March 8 about the heart-rending story and how glad she is that she made it out of that well alive. “I had God on my side that day,” she said. “My life is a miracle.” Click here to see the video.

One common question that McClure has gotten over the years is if she’s ever gone back to the well that nearly took her life. As it turns out, she has–but going back to that place didn’t affect her in the way one might expect. “Seeing the well for the first time, it was hard. But it wasn’t, you know, upsetting.”

She is now married to her husband Danny, 43, and they have two children together: Simon, 9, and Sheyenne, 7. The kids have reached the age where they know about their mother’s incident and have learned a valuable lesson from it. McClure said: “Remember that if you look hard enough, there are so many good people in this world.” The mom of two has nothing but high hopes for her children at this point and only sees great things ahead for them. “To me they’re so much more. And can be so much more.”

