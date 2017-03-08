Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Adorable Twins Vivienne & Knox, 8, Got So Big — See New Pic

Photo Credit: Coleman Rayner

They grow up so fast! Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt may be Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s youngest kids, but they’re actually not so little anymore! While out and about in Cambodia, Angie was seen with the 2 cuties, and they actually look JUST like their older sibling Shiloh!

Angelina Jolie, 41, was recently photographed enjoying a tuk tuk ride with her youngest children Knox and Vivienne, 8, during their family trip (minus Brad Pitt, 53,) in Seam Reap, Cambodia. And seriously, we’re amazed by how grown up the twins look! Knox looks just like a mini Brad, while Vivienne has the exact same features as her gorgeous mom.

With long blonde hair, it’s clear Vivienne has some of her famous dad in her too, but we can’t get over her angelic face — which features Angie’s signature lips. Knox is pretty much the spitting image of his father, and we are totally loving how much they both resemble their parents — they seriously have gotten so big! In fact, the two looked more like their older sibling — and Brad and Angie’s only other biological child — Shiloh, 10.

While enjoying her outing with Knox and Vivienne, Angie dressed for comfort in a long, flowy white sweater worn over a striped maxi dress. The sweetest thing about their trip to the streets though is that Angie seemed to be a super doting mother as she placed her hands on the twins’ backs as they strolled around.

Just days earlier, the actress was joined by the rest of her children at the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father. But while Knox and Vivienne didn’t appear to be in attendance, she was accompanied by Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; and Shiloh. The family was in Cambodia last month, and it’s there that Angie gave her first interview since filing for divorce from Brad in September.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family,” the star told BBC News, visibly emotional. “My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by how grown up Knox and Vivienne have gotten?

