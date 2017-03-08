‘AGT’ Wants Brandon Mychal Smith After Marlon Wayans Deal Falls Apart Over Money

REX/Shutterstock

Brandon Mychal Smith is reportedly very close to becoming the next host of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ After Nick Cannon abruptly quit, the NBC show also expressed their interest in comedian Marlon Wayans, but the deal allegedly fell apart over money!

Brandon Mychal Smith, 27, is “all but signed” to become the next official host of America’s Got Talent, according to TMZ on March 8. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it will reportedly happen in a very short time frame, possibly in the 24 hours or so. This shocking development comes after negotiations fizzled with Marlon Wayans, 44, since the comedian allegedly wanted more money than the hit NBC show was willing to offer. Marlon was actually their first choice, since he’s got a huge following and has previously served as a guest judge before, sources told the publication.

Brandon will reportedly charge a much smaller fee for the gig, and TMZ‘s insider claimed the other benefit is he can become a figurehead for AGT, while Marlon’s brand is already strongly developed outside of the show. Furthermore, Brandon has plenty of professional experience to offer as well. He’s widely recognized for his roles on the Disney Channel, as he’s starred in That’s So Raven and Starstruck, and played Little Richard in the James Brown biopic, Get On Up.

Nick Cannon, 36, shockingly announced he was leaving the show via Facebook, after they allegedly threatened to fire him for making remarks about the network and the show during a stand up bit. “I felt like I was apart of the fabric of our great nation every summer, representing every culture, age, gender, and demographic,” Nick revealed to his fans in Feb. 2017.

“Now for the rug to be pulled from underneath me and to be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong and I have to do something about it.” After he called it quits, a source told us, “All options are being weighed on right now from total replacement to even talking Nick out of it.” Since that didn’t work out, it looks like they found their guy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brandon’s a great fit for the show? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.