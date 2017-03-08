Adriana Lima & NFL Star Julian Edelman Shockingly Split — What Went Wrong?

REX/Shutterstock

The two hottest people on the planet are officially single. Model Adriana Lima and New England Patriots hunk Julian Edelman have shockingly broken up just one month after the Super Bowl, according to a new report. Find out what happened, right here!

Soooo…if Julian Edelman, 30, is single, does that mean we can finally have him? The wide receiver for the New England Patriots has parted ways with his stunning girlfriend Adriana Lima, 35, due to conflicting schedules, according to E!. While the former couple have always done an amazing job of keeping their romance under wraps, it was heavily reported that the Brazilian stunner supported Julian in Houston, Texas in February during the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. That’s why their split comes as such a shock to so many fans!

It was only a few weeks ago ago that Julian and Adriana were in love! In fact, the model sweetly commented on her man’s winning catch that snagged the Patriots their sixth win. When asked if she thought Julian made that spectacular touchdown in her honor, she sarcastically replied, “I think I’m a better catch than that” to E!. Sources also tell the entertainment site that their romance fizzled out around the Oscars’ weekend. Even though the lovebirds never made a red carpet or social media debut, we believe they started dating last summer.

Since going their separate ways, Adriana is reportedly focusing on her career, just not as a model, but as an actress as well. The brunette bombshell is eager to make it big on the silver screen while still putting her family life above all. Adriana is a loving mother to two adorable daughters, Sienna and Valentina, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jaric, a professional basketball player. Sounds like Adriana has a soft spot for athletes. Who do you think she’ll date next?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Adriana and Julian’s split, or did you see it coming?

