A Day Without Women: Pics & Videos Of Women Protesting Trump’s Anti-Women Policies

Celebrating International Women’s Day on Mar. 8, women around the world wore red, went on strike, and even took to the streets to march! Click through our photo gallery to see exclusive pics of strong females standing in solidarity to protest Donald Trump’s anti-women policies!

International Women’s Day, which is Mar. 8, is designed to “reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities,” according to the United Nations’ website. In our current political climate, this year, the day means so much more.

In fact, not only are there large marches/protests taking place throughout the country, but the day has been deemed “A Day Without Women,” encouraging women to take the day off from work and/or wear red in solidarity. The day’s events are aimed at showing how important and essential women are in our society, and it was organized following the Women’s March on January 21. The January Women’s March drew massive crowds of demonstrators in Washington, DC and around the nation, and was backlash against President Donald Trump on his first full day in office.

Celebrities have been getting involved too, posting photos and tweeting about A Day Without Women. For example, Katy Perry, who openly supported Hillary Clinton, has been very vocal about women’s rights. The singer took to Instagram on Mar. 7 writing, “Standing with my sisters in solidarity! Gonna be a lady in red tomorrow.”

Even Kim Kardashian has joined in the movement, tweeting on Mar. 8, “Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay.” Take a look at our gallery above to see more women fighting for equal rights on this national day of importance.

