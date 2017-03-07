‘A Day Without A Woman’ Strike: 5 Things To Know About The Nation’s Newest Protest

REX/Shutterstock

Brace yourselves Mar. 8 as women across the nation will be holding a ‘strike’ in a new protest aimed to show our leaders how the country would come to a standstill our valuable female workforce. Here are five things to know about ‘A Day Without A Woman’ and what you can do to participate.

1. What is the purpose of “A Day Without A Woman?”

Following the super successful Women’s Marches on Jan. 21 around the world, organizers are using International Women’s Day Mar. 8 to help show the value of women in the workforce. The site’s official statement says that the mission is, “recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.”

2. Wear red clothing to show solidarity with women’s rights issues.

Red has become the official color for the protest, so be sure to put on any shade and wear it with pride. Just find that favorite sweater you used on Valentine’s Day, because we’re sure you have at least one red article of clothing in your closet!

3. If you are able to, don’t go in to work to show what an office place would be like without women’s contributions.

Not all bosses will be understanding to the issue, but women are trying to take the day without work or pay to show how much their presence in the workplace is valued and necessary.

4. Do not shop, and if you do only buy locally.

Women have plenty of purchasing power and can show with their wallets how much we contribute to the economy. So if you see a cute outfit online that you want to buy, hold off a day to stand with “A Day Without A Woman.” Anything that isn’t vital to your needs like groceries, food, etc can wait a day to stand up for a good cause.

5. Many schools will be closed because many female teachers are taking part in the “strike.”

Women make up the majority of the workforce in our nation’s school’s and dozens of school districts from Brooklyn, NY to Alexandria, VA already announced that classes will be cancelled Mar. 8 as they’re anticipating staffing shortages.

HollywoodLifers, will you be participating in “A Day Without A Woman?”

