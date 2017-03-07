United States Vs. France Live Stream: Watch The Final SheBelieves Cup Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for the epic finale to the 2017 SheBelieves Cup! France looks to claim the cup on March 7, but standing in their way is Team USA. It all comes down to the wire so don’t miss this game!

With Germany playing England earlier in the day, it comes down to France and the USA to close out the SheBelieves cup. If France defeats the Americans in this match, they’ll leave the USA as the cup champions. However, don’t count out the United States Women’s National Team yet. The game is set for 7:00 PM ET so don’t miss an exciting second!

The USA would be in a better position to repeat as champions but the Americans fell 1-0 to the British squad. It was Ellen White, 27, who won the day for England, nailing in the goal during the 89th minute after the ball hit the crossbar from a Lucy Bronze, 25, shot, according to USA Today. It was the first time England has beaten the USA since a 2011 friendly and England’s only fourth win in 14 games against the Americans.

With the Americans losing (after defeating Germany 1-0) it seemed like France could have wrapped the tournament up with a second win. Yet, Les Bleues were held to a scoreless draw against Germany. While they managed to walk away with a point from this draw, it may not be enough to win the cup.

If the US wins, they’ll take the cup. A draw would mean it comes down to England or France. Even if the Americans don’t take the cup, they could leave this tournament as winners, as coach Jill Ellis, 50, is working out the tweaks of the new lineup. The USMNT is playing 2-5-3, instead of the 4-3-3 that the US used in the 2015 World Cup and the Olympics, according to Philly.com. The team is much different from the World Cup-winning squad (as players like Abby Wambach, 36, and Christie Rampone, 41, have walked away from the field) so figuring out how to make this new squad work is worth more than a cup.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Americans will repeat as champions? Or will France take the Cup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.