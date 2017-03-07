Napoli Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Clash Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Gooooooal! After defeating Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid is sitting pretty. The Italians look to upset Los Blancos on March 7, so tune in to see what happens!

It’s going to take a lot for Napoli to unset Real Madrid. After falling 3-1 to the Spanish superstars in the first leg of the Round of 16, Partenopei have to pull off a miracle when they host Los Blancos at Stadio San Paolo in Italy.

Well, as the Copa del Rey and La Liga has proven, Real Madrid aren’t unbeatable. Napoli fans will hope for a threepeat of misfortune for the defending chaps when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET. Sports fans better be sure to watch every incredible kick, block and goal.

If Napoli can keep Real Madrid from scoring and go 2-0 over Los Blancos, then the Italians will advance on the strength of away goals, according to Bleacher Report. That’s way, way easier said than done. After all, Real is on a hot streak of consecutive-scoring games, and it’s very unlikely that they’ll be kept to a clean sheet.

“It’s an almost impossible game for us because they score all the time,” Maurizio Sarri, manager for Napoli, said ahead of the game, per BBC. He even put his side’s odds at 3%. After all, Real demolished Eibar in a March 4 match in La Liga, and they weren’t even playing with all their heavy hitters.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, was out with a muscle spasm. Gareth Bale, 27, sat out the La Liga game due to a 2-game suspension after earning a red card for kicking and pushing Jonathan Viera, 27, in a match against Las Palmas.

However, the suspension doesn’t apply to Champions League matches, so he’ll be back in action. Toni Kroos, 27, Dani Carvajal, 25, Isco, 24, and Marcelo, 28, all who rode the bench against Eibar, will be set to play. It looks like Napoli is about to get a huge heartbreak at home.

Do you think that Napoli has a chance of winning, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Real Madrid has this one in the bag?

