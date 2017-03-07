SheBelieves Cup Germany Vs. England Live Stream: Watch The Friendly Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

We’re heading into the homestretch of the SheBelieves Cup, and both Germany and England really need to start scoring hard if they want to catch up with first place France. We’ve got your way to tune in and watch the ladies’ big match via live stream.

It’s down to the wire in the second annual SheBelieves Cup, a friendly women’s invitational soccer tournament between the world’s top four teams. Germany squares off against England and they both need to score as many goals as possible if they want to catch up with France, who is in the lead with four points. England is in striking distance, just one point behind, while the German team is sitting in last place behind the U.S. Women’s national team. We’ve got your way to watch Mar. 7 via live stream so scroll down for the details!

Germany is competing for the first time in more than a decade with a new coach, as former playing legend Steffi Jones, 44, is at the helm. The former 2003 Women’s World Cup Champion has taken over the reins from Silvia Neid, 52, who led the team for 11 years. They’re also without their superstar goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, 38, who retired in 2015. They’ve been rotating against three players in that position with Laura Schult, 26, getting most of the starts. Their best striker Anja Mittag, 31, has so far been unproductive, as the team was left in a scoreless draw against France and lost out 1-0 to the USWNT.

England has fared far better in the tourney, with Ellen White, 27, scoring a dramatic goal 88 minutes into their match against the USWNT, beating them 1-0 on March 4. Jordan Nobbs, 24, also put up a goal in their 2-1 loss against France Mar. 1. Since the US women are playing the French team following Germany and England’s match, we won’t know the winner of the SheBelieves Cup until later in the evening.

