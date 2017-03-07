Arsenal Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

This might be the end for Arsenal! After falling to Bayern Munich in the first meeting in the Champions League Round of 16, the Gunners may be outgunned in this March 7 match. Will they fire blanks or nail the long shot?

Hopefully for Arsenal fans, the match with Bayern Munich on March 7 is blessed with some home field advantage. The Gunners host Der FCB at Emirates Stadium in England, and after getting completely demolished while playing Bayern in Germany, they need all the luck they can get. The match is set for 2:45 PM ET so be ready to see either the end of Arsenal’s run in the Champions League or the biggest comeback ever.

So, here’s the bad news: in the first leg of the Round of 16, Arsenal was beaten 5-1. Ouch. That’s worse than the 4-0 slaughter that Paris Saint-Germain inflicted on Barcelona. In order for Arsenal to advance, they have to hold Bayern to a clean sheet while scoring at least 4 goals.

As for good news, there really isn’t for Arsenal. It just gets worse. Mesut Ozil, 28, will be out of this game with an illness. “I don’t think he’s ready to be in the squad,” manager Arsene Wegner, 67, said ahead of this game, according to BBC. If that’s not bad enough, Arsene’s not certain he’s going to start Alexis Sanchez, 28. After the Chilean superstar (and Arsenal’s top scorer) had an angry confrontation with his teammates ahead of their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on March 4.

While it seems Arsenal is bringing a knife to a gunfight, Bayern is coming to England with all guns blazing. Carlo Ancelotti, 57, is promising to play all his best players, despite practically having this Round of 16 wrapped up, per ESPN. Rafinha, 24, Manuel Neuer, 30, Douglas Costa, 26, and more are expected to make an appearance in this game, possibly to send a message to the team Bayern meets in the next round.

Do you think Arsenal can come back, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think the Gunners are out of ammo and Bayern Munich is going to advance.

