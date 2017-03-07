War Machine On Trial: Allegedly Told Ex GF I’m Going ‘To Kill You Now’ — Horrifying Details

AP Images

The trial of War Machine, the ex-MMA fighter accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in a brutal 2014 attack, began on March 6 in a horrifying way. Christy Mack’s lawyers claimed that as she lay bleeding and battered, her ex claimed he had no other choice but to end her life!

“This is it. I’ve got to kill you now,” War Machine (born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, 35) reportedly told a bloody and bruised Christy Mack, 25, according to her lawyers’ opening statements, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The details revealed on March 6 show how close War Machine came to actually doing it.

After allegedly attacking her on Aug. 8, 2014, Christy was left with a blowout fracture in her left eye socket, two missing teeth, a lacerated liver, several broken ribs, numerous broken bones throughout her face, and serious bruises all over her body.

War Machine had 34 felony charges against him, including kidnapping, attempted murder and multiple accounts of sexual assault, according to ESPN. Christy claimed in 2014 that during the alleged attack, War Machine allegedly sexually groped him as she drifted in and out of consciousness from the kicks and punches. As the disgraced ex-MMA fighter was reportedly searching for a knife in the kitchen to finish her off, Christy managed to escape, running naked and bloody to a neighbor’s home.

Jay Liederman, War Machine’s defense attorney, didn’t deny that this fight took place. Instead, he tried to spin the relationship between the MMA fighter and adult film actress as “two damaged people” in a “co-dependency that was bound to erupt at some time….the two of them were swallowed up by the personas that had created for themselves.”

Christy, an Adult film actress, was in bed with her then-boyfriend Corey Thomas during the night of the alleged attack when War Machine came in. War Machine reportedly attacked Corey, biting his face and right arm before putting him in a chokehold. “I’m looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to die in Christy’s bathroom,’” Corey testified on March 6, per News3LV.

Corey managed to escape the hold before War Machine let him go, threatening to get friends – Navy SEAL and Hells Angels Bikers – to hurt him if he went to the police. Corey testified he suffered a broken nose, dislocated shoulder and bite marks to the face and arm. War Machine was arrested a week after the attack and he has been in prison since then, as his probation for a 2009 attempted battery case (involving a 21-year-old woman) was revoked. If found guilty of these crimes, War Machine could get life in prison without parole.

