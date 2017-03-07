US Women’s Soccer Fans Demand Team Fire Coach Jill Ellis After Historic Loss

REX/Shutterstock

There’s something very wrong with the U.S. Women’s national soccer team after their shocking 3-0 loss to France in the SheBelieves Cup and fans are pointing the finger straight at coach Jill Ellis. We’ve got the details on how they want her gone after one of the worst defeats in team history.

It was a painful 90 minutes for fans of women’s soccer, as the USWNT went down in spectacular flames against the French in the SheBelieves Cup Mar. 7. They already had a rough tournament, but this marked the first time in 17 years that the squad suffered back to back losses after dropping their match against England Mar. 4 by a score of 1-0. They only scored once in the ENTIRE friendly tournament with a goal against Germany by Lynn Williams, 23, back on Mar. 1. The team’s loyal fan base is calling for coach Jill Ellis, 50, to be fired after claiming her incompetence is at the root of the USWNT’s poor play.

It’s bad enough that the defending World Cup champs went home without a medal from the Aug. 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, where they were expected to dominate. Instead they were knocked out by the Swedish team early on, and the loss ended up causing goaltender Hope Solo, 35, to go on a mega-rant that landed her a six-month suspension from the team.

In the U.S. women’s first big international play since the Rio Games, they were absolutely humiliated in the SheBelieves Cup. Their defeat to France tied the second worst loss in team history and was only the fifth ever loss by three or more goals since their 4-0 defeat by Brazil in the 2007 World Cup. It also tied the worst home loss in U.S. Women’s soccer history, going al the way back to a 2003 routing by Germany 3-0 in World Cup Play. After the team’s absolute humiliation, fans are calling for Jill to be fired pronto!

Jill Ellis tried to fix something that wasn't broken and essentially destroyed something great! #SheBelievesCup #USWNT — Chelsea Miller (@ChelseaMiller32) March 8, 2017

She Believes! She Believes that jill ellis is incompetent as a tactician and coach and that she should be fired. She knows she won't though! — dumbass bicycle (@oharamorgans) March 8, 2017

Jill Ellis is not a coach. She is not the reason we won the World Cup. Leadership from our veterans won it for us. #USWNT #SheBelievesCup — German Castro (@germancastro__) March 8, 2017

Jill Ellis turned the world's #1 team into a team that is gonna be in last place on it's home soil #FireJillEllis #SheBelievesCup #USAvFRA — Brian Aust (@bzaust) March 8, 2017

Fire Jill Ellis! Seriously this is not what these players deserve! — WS (@whtsharkattack) March 8, 2017

Petition to have Jill Ellis fired & to hire Heather O'Reilly & Christie Rampone in her place.#USWNT — Dandelion (@13thsoccerchik) March 8, 2017

all i want in life is for christie rampone to come and save us all from jill ellis hell and become the next coach — Queen Ellis (@RealJillEllis) March 8, 2017

@OurGameMagazine Because Jill Ellis totally destroyed the best team in the world in under two years. #FireJillEllis — C Tyler Storm (@ctstormproduct1) March 8, 2017

I swear to GODDD if Jill Ellis still has a job after this the @ussoccer_wnt can just concede all their games. #USAvFRA — Camille✌ (@djcamic) March 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you agree the Coach Ellis should get the boot after the USWNT’s downward spiral?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.