Tom Hiddleston Dishes On Taylor Swift Relationship: Does He Regret The Romance?

Regrets? Tom Hiddleston has had a few, but is his romance with Taylor Swift one of them? The short-lived relationship was constantly in the spotlight and Tom is a ‘private’ man. So, does the ‘Kong: Skull Island’ actor ultimately feel bad for dating Taylor?

As it turns out, Tom Hiddleston, 36, doesn’t think he should feel bad for his brief romance with Taylor Swift, 27. While speaking with The Telegraph (per E! News), Tom was asked if he regretted” the publicity and the gossip” that came with the relationship – something he shot down immediately! “What should I regret, in your mind?” Tom said. “I would rather not talk about this, if that’s alright.” Yet, after this “testily” given reply, Tom decided to speak a little more on the subject.

“I’m just thinking about this,” he said, after reportedly thinking for a few seconds. “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

Huh. Thankfully, Tom was a bit more talkative about his three-month tryst with Taylor when he sat down with GQ. Perhaps they were nicer with they way they asked? During that talk, Tom gushed over Taylor, calling her an “amazing woman” while saying they had “the best time” together. Aww. Tom didn’t even regret wearing that infamous “I [Heart] TS” t-shirt at Taylor’s Fourth of July party, as he explained — in a telling behind-the-scenes reveal — how he ended up in that outfit in the first place!

Could Tom’s “testy” response to The Telegraph’s question be hiding his true feelings? Tom really “enjoyed” his relationship with Taylor, a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Taylor doesn’t have the best relationships with her exes, Tom would gladly date her again, and the source says a Hiddleswift reunion “isn’t out of the realm of possibility in his mind.” So, clearly, the man doesn’t have any regrets.

Were you sad when Tom and Taylor broke up, HollywoodLifers? Were you hoping they could make it last? Do you think they should try again at love or are they never, ever getting back together?

