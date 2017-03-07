‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Do Whatever It Takes To Get The Best Artists

Courtesy of NBC

The battle for the best singers continues on the March 7 episode of ‘The Voice.’ As the coaches’ teams fill up in the Blind Auditions, the competition is getting more intense than ever — follow along as everything goes down in our live blog right here!

The first contestant of the night is Johnny Gates, who sings “Maggie May” and gets Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys to turn around. They all give valid pitches, but in the end, he chooses Gwen as his coach because of her past in a band, just like him.

Malik Davage is the next artist to take the stage. He gives a stunning performance of “Sure Thing,” which impresses Adam Levine, who is actually the only coach to turn around. So, that means Malik is automatically on Team Adam, and he breaks down in tears after finding out he’ll be on the show.

After some flirting between Blake and Gwen, Lauryn Judd prepares to perform. She sings a stripped down version of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and appropriately, Gwen and Alicia are first to push their buttons, followed by Blake. Lauryn sticks with girl power on this one, and picks Alicia as her coach.

Here’s where the teams stand this season so far:

Gwen: J Chosen, Stephanie Rice, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Aaliyah Rose, Johnny Gates

Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Ashley Levin, Micah Tryba

Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan DeBose, Taylor Alexander, Gaby Borromeo, Josh West, Malik Davage

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Autumn Turner, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanagan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robertson, Lauryn Judd

