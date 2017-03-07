‘The Challenge’: Zach On Living With 2 Exes & Getting ‘Old, Ugly & Broken’ With The Vets

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Going into a ‘Challenge’ house is a stressful situation — and when two exes are there, you’d think it’d be even more intense. However, it really wasn’t for Zach. HollywoodLife.com caught up with the vet about what’s coming between he and Jenna, and of course the competition.

What was it like reuniting with Jenna? We see you guys laying in bed together in the trailer.

To be honest, I wasn’t really stressed about it. Here’s the thing… when you live in a house with zero furniture and the only place to sit is in the bed, it sets it up to be juicy. Fans may be expecting a juicy filet mignon, but they’re getting a juicy cheeseburger!

Okay, so everyone saw you living with Jonna before when you guys weren’t together; now you’re living with Jenna and Ashley.

I’m a seasoned vet, that sh-t doesn’t phase me. I hadn’t spoke to Ashley in four years, since the reunion of Battle of the Seasons. I couldn’t have been more disconnected to her, so that wasn’t even in my mind. The whole season was just a weird vibe anyways. It was like the meshing of two different generations in the show.

What was the vibe like this season?

It felt like I was chaperoning the high school kids; I couldn’t really relate to them! I can have conversations with each one on one but it was just so different. I took a couple seasons to chill. Now it’s like a new generation; I spent a lot of time just sitting in my room with people I knew like CT, Bananas and Jenna. Camila and I even grew closer because we were just watching everyone else! I can’t even imagine how [Darrell] felt! When he played, Cara Maria was a rookie!

Who was the biggest competition for you?

I didn’t feel threatened at all, by any of them because physically, I’m still the biggest and pretty crazy. People don’t really scare me, but you never know what you’ll get when you have a wild card. Darryl. Id never met him in person. I knew CT and Bananas, we knew each other. I didn’t really know his sty

Last but not least, let’s hear your opinion about the Are You the One? cast being in the mix.

Its always been a Real World/Road Rules thing and historically, that’s how I’ll remember it. But I get it. Do I like it? No, because I’m a red-blooded American male who’s competitive, and I think thats all of these kids are strokes. I think Real World is better and we have a lot more to offer. However, The Challenge either goes extinct or it evolves, so I get it. It’s tough to see these guys like me or CT or Bananas because we can’t do this forever. Eventually, we’re were all going to be old, ugly and broken. Bananas has hair growing out of his ears. CT rivals Leonardo DiCaprio for most disgusting dad bod, and I need a knee replacement.

So would you come back?

I mean, yeah who wouldn’t?

The Challenge: Invasion airs on Tuesdays at 9PM ET on MTV.

