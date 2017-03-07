Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Crushing On Justin Bieber: ‘I’m Gonna Ask Him To Apply’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Rachel Lindsay knows what she wants — and apparently, it’s Justin Bieber! The 31-year-old attorney is about to begin her search for love on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and just admitted she’s really blown away by the Biebs.

Suit up, Justin Bieber — it’s time to head on The Bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay, who will be making history next year when she becomes the first black woman to be the star of the ABC show, just revealed in a new interview that she’d love the singer, 23, to come on her season.

“I’m gonna ask him to apply!” she told Us after recently seeing a surprise concert that Bieber put on. Rachel, 31, was spotted at Floyd Mayweather’s 40th birthday celebration on Saturday, February 25, where she was so happy to dance along to performers — especially Justin, who took the stage for a surprise performance of “Where Are U Now?”

Well, Justin is single right now so her timing is perfect! In all seriousness though, she did reveal that she’s ready to settle down and find a man who is confident and knows what he wants. We all saw Rachel’s elimination from Nick Viall‘s season on the March 6 episode of The Bachelor, and she really was blindsided.

“When Nick and I broke up, that was very hard for me, but time heals all — that was three months ago,” she told the magazine. “I’ve just been back at work and surrounded with my family and friends, and now I have this great opportunity.” It seems there’s no bad blood between she and Nick now though, as they took the stage together at Women Tell All, and she actually thanked him for giving her the push she needed to open up. Now, she’s ready to find love!

HollywoodLifers, could you imagine JB on The Bachelorette? Would you want to? Let us know!

