‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Vanessa Breaks Down & Admits Things ‘Shifted’ With Nick — Watch Promo

Is Vanessa getting cold feet? The first full promo for ‘The Bachelor’ finale aired during ‘Women Tell All,’ revealing hat Nick Viall isn’t the only one unsure of his future — it sounds like Vanessa could back out! Grab your tissues, and watch the new promo here!

“I came here to find love that I’ve never felt before and a love that has the strength last a lifetime,” Nick Viall stated in the new promo for the two-hour Bachelor finale that’s set to air next Monday. He then admitted he’s in love with both finalists, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Both women appear extremely happy… at first, with Raven calling it the best day of her life (but to be fair, she’s also holding puppies). However, when they both meet Nick’s family, it takes a turn for the serious. Nick tells his family that after the heartbreak he went through with both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, he’s “terrified” he’ll be shot down again.

But it’s Vanessa who seems really afraid to make the commitment. “If I end up with you because my relationship is ‘slightly greater’ than someone else’s, I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that,” she revealed. “I’m not sure if I’m ready for that proposal because things shifted for me. I just don’t feel like I’m gonna get my answers.”

Nick’s dad also was straight with Vanessa, telling her she has to make sacrifices. “If you can’t do that, it won’t work,” he added. Of course one of the biggest obstacles in their relationship seems to be where they would live, as he doesn’t want to leave the US, and she’s not looking to leave her job in Montreal.

“Do you feel like you’re ready to propose?” she asks Nick in the clip, and when he answers, “the week’s not over,” she is not happy.

HollywoodLifers, who do you want Nick to choose? Who do you think he should choose? Let us know!