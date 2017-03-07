Richard Simmons Being Held Hostage By Housekeeper? — He Hasn’t Been Seen In 3 Years

REX/Shutterstock

Where in the world is Richard Simmons?! It’s now been THREE years since he’s been seen out publicly, and the latest report claims he’s being held hostage by his housekeeper in his home!

An entire podcast has been started as a mission to determine Ricahrd Simmons’ whereabouts, and following the latest guest’s shocking claim that he’s being held at home against his will by his maid Teresa Reveles, his rep is setting the record straight.

“Teresa has been working with him for 27 years,” Tom Etsey explained in a statement. “So, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean…Teresa is a housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard. So that is a complete load of crap.”

The insane accusation was made by the fitness expert’s friend and former masseuse, Mauro Oliveira, who appeared on the latest episode of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast. “It was 6 p.m. and I went into his house,” Mauro explained, recalling the last time he saw Richard in May 2014. “He was sitting in the living room, and he was very weakly, physically and mentally. He was trembling.”

Mauro went on to explain that Richard allegedly told him they couldn’t see each other anymore. “I thought of the worst,” he admitted. “I thought the worst was going to happen. I thought he was suicidal.” He claims Teresa rushed him out of the house when he tried to talk to Richard privately, and that the 68-year-old told him the maid was “controlling” his life.

Richard’s rep reiterated that his client is fine, he’s simply just decided to live a more private lifestyle in recent years. In November, Richard closed his fitness studio after 42 years, and took to Facebook to let fans know he was in “good health” and “happy,” but finally decided to take more time to himself to make a “new beginning.”

