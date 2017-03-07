‘L&HH’ Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Side Chick Drama: Fans Lose It Over Baby Bombshell

OMG!!! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ really brought the drama Mar. 6, as a woman claiming to be Kirk Frost’s former side piece says that she had his love child. Fans collectively lost their minds that he could have done wife Rasheeda so wrong, and we’ve got their shocking reactions.
We hope you were sitting down during Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta because we finally got a peek at Kirk Frost‘s alleged baby drama that has been rumored for months now. Jasmine Washington, 27, revealed the big news to Karlie Redd during Joseline Hernandez’s masquerade party, as Karlie asked her about how she recently had a baby and Jasmine responded that it was Kirk’s child.
Jasmine even dropped the bomb that, “I know he hasn’t told his wife,” which caused Kirk, 47, to go running to wife Rasheeda, 34, so that she could hear it from him first. He told her that it was all lies, even though he was totally pouring in sweat. He claimed that he only knew Jasmine from a strip club and Rasheeda is buying his story…for now. This plotline is going to continue to get REALLY intense, as Jasmine has filed a lawsuit in Atlanta, demanding a paternity test from Kirk and $2,500 a month in child support for her son Kannon Mekhi Washington, who was born in the summer of 2016.
Fans absolutely LOST IT when the baby news was revealed on the show. The scene was likely shot before Jasmine filed her suit, in which she alleges that Kirk paid her a monthly allowance and bought her a car, but says he cut her off personally and financially when she broke up with him last Oct. We can’t wait for the next show Mar. 13, because this storyline is going to get soooo juicy. Here’s a sampling of the crazy reactions that caused Kirk and Rasheeda to trend all evening on Twitter.
