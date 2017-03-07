Expectant Mother Reenacts ‘Giraffe Watch’ In Hilarious Spoof — Viral Video

Image Courtesy of Erin Dietrich

This is insanely amazing! Fans of April The Giraffe may have a new mama-to-be to start obsessing over, as Facebook user Erin Dietrich posted her own live stream of her waiting to give birth and it’s everything! See the epic spoof here!

Step aside April The Giraffe! The pregnant animal millions have been waiting to see give birth is yesterday’s news, as Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is now the expectant mother the internet is obsessing over.

Erin, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, is one of the many who have been sitting around patiently waiting for April to give birth to her calf. And it seems that watching April was what gave Erin the inspiration she needed to unleash her inner pregnant giraffe, as she set up a live stream to capture her own experience waiting to go into labor!

Erin put on a giraffe mask, fired up a Facebook Live video and started to, very boringly, go about her business just like April does as we wait (very impatiently) for her to have that baby. Erin’s epic gimmick quickly hit more than 6.6 million views. We’re not sure how April feels about her new competition, but maybe it will give her just the encouragement she needs to bring that calf into the world!

As of March 6, April — who lives at Animal Adventure Park with her babby daddy Oliver — still had not given birth to her calf, which will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall when it finally decides to be born. Of course, Erin’s baby won’t be anywhere near that big or tall — we hope.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Erin’s hilarious spoof on April The Giraffe’s live stream? Who do you think will give birth first, Erin or April? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.