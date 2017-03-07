Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ‘Still Talk & Text’ Post-Breakup: Getting Back Together?

REX/Shutterstock

Who says breakups need to be ugly? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are proving that there’s still plenty of love between them as they’re staying close despite no longer being a couple. We’ve got details on the signs that they could be getting back together.

It looks like Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40, are pulling a “conscious uncoupling” by remaining close even though they’ve called a time out on their romance. The beautiful former couple “still text and talk” and are “cool” with each other, a source tells E! News. The site claims it was the Pirates of the Caribbean actor who wanted to slow things down with the singer, as “He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Katy is not out of the question.”

“He cares deeply for Katy and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other,” the insider adds. “They are both free spirits.” It appears the pair is still so close that he’s still hanging out at her house and playing with her dogs. He posted a photo to his Instagram Mar. 6 playing with her precious pups Butters and Nugget, speaking to them in baby talk calling them “baby girl” and “baby boy” and even using the cute nickname ‘Nuggie.”

bra sis play date a mighty nugget combo A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

Their breakup news came as such a shock, especially since they attended post-Oscars parties as a couple just a few days before the big announcement Feb. 28. It a joint statement from their reps it read, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Katy herself said she would still continue to be friends and “love” him even if they were no longer boyfriend and girlfriend. The singer tweeted Mar. 2,”How bout a new way of thinking for 2017? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” Way to keep things positive.

