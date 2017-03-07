Nicki Minaj ‘Ready To Fight’ Back Against Safaree Samuels With Epic New Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Wendy Williams

Safaree Samuels totally put Nicki Minaj on blast during his visit with Wendy Williams on March 7, and now she’s gearing up to respond the best way she knows how — in a scathing diss track! We have all the details, right here!



“Nicki [Minaj] is ready to fight,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on March 7. The rapper has played it cool while Remy Ma shaded her and put out a diss track, but her longtime ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels calling her a cheater and taking credit for her work? That’s not something she can just ignore.

“She is angry and feels majorly disrespected by Safaree‘s Wendy Williams interview,” the insider explained. “Nicki is livid that Safaree would try to take so much credit for all of Nicki’s hard work. Nicki feels like the only person truly responsible for all her success is herself.”

“Safaree‘s name is now at the top of Nicki’s list, right next to Remy Ma,” the source continued. “Nicki will be coming for both of these two next time she steps into the studio.” We honestly can’t believe how long Nicki has held her tongue, even as Remy, Meek Mill, and more came for her. However, when someone you were so close to tries to degrade you, you can’t just shrug it off.

On the daytime talk show on March 7, Safaree took responsibility for writing “100%” of her songs and that Nicki hooked up with Meek while she and Safaree were still together, even though he had already mentally checked out of the relationship. When asked if he and Nicki might ever get back together he said “not at all.” We definitely don’t doubt that, especially after how mad this appearance made her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Nicki would destroy Safaree and Remy on a new diss track? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.