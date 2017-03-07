Safaree Samuels gave an explosive interview on March 7, spilling the tea on his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. Not only did he confirm that Nicki cheated on him with Meek Mill while they were all working on her album, but he revealed some new info about what went down in the days before their final breakup! WATCH.

“The last year we were together, it just got really different,” Safaree Samuels, 35, says in his March 7 interview on the Wendy Williams Show about his breakup with Nicki Minaj, 34. “We just grew apart, but at the end of the day, Nicki had a lot to do with it,” he added. WATCH the full interview above!

Host Wendy Williams, 52, then brings up the cheating that went on. She explains that Safaree introduced Nicki to Meek Mill, 29, while they were making her album together. Suddenly, even though Saf worked on every song with the “Anaconda” rapper, there were two new songs with the album he had never seen before — because she had done them with Meek. “I found out there were two songs from [Meek] on the album, and I was like, where did these [come from]?” the Love & Hip Hop star tells Wendy, confirming that Nicki got with Meek during this time. Yikes!

Of course, Saf isn’t totally innocent in all of this. He admits in the interview that by then, he was checked out of the relationship anyway. “I’m not an angel, I’m not a saint. I wasn’t 100% happy and mentally, I was on my way out. It was just a matter of time before I’d physically leave,” he shares.

Finally, Wendy asks the burning question of whether Saf would ever get back together with Nicki. His quick response? “Nah. Not at all.”

