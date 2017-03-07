Nick Carter Disses Justin Bieber: He ‘Couldn’t Hold A Candle To’ The Backstreet Boys

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Youtube

Zing! Nick Carter knows a thing or two about being a teen pop heartthrob, and on March 7 he insisted that Justin Bieber ‘couldn’t hold a candle’ to him and the Backstreet Boys! We have the scoop on the savage diss, right here.

Nick Carter and AJ McLean have been in the pop game for a loooong time and it’s totally paid off, from millions of screaming fans to sold out shows and now a Vegas residency. But one thing they didn’t have was Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and they couldn’t have been happier! “I’ll tell you this,” said Nick in a new interview with Elle. “There is some sh*t that AJ and I both did that I’m really glad that social media wasn’t around for. Because Justin Bieber couldn’t hold a candle to what we did.” Burn!

AJ definitely agreed that they were crazier than the Biebs back in the day (which is saying a lot.) “We would have been like TMZ’s saving grace, bro,” he laughed. “Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason… Just random stuff that never really got out.” Well, it’s out now!

“But, the fame now—it’s like night and day. The other side of that which was different for us: Without social media, without YouTube, without instant access, we had to do everything grassroots,” said AJ. “We had to do every interview, every radio show, every outlet. We had to go to every country—that was the only way to do it. There was no Instagram, or posting things on YouTube to get a record deal.” Clearly the guys think they hustled way harder than current-day starts to get where they are.

Howie Dorough then chimed in to make a jab at One Direction, saying that he was disappointed by the concert he attended. “The new wave of boy band says, ‘Oh, we don’t do what they do.’ But to be honest, to me, it’s not as entertaining. What we do is we truly entertain people. Music, staging, dancing, everything.” Us 90’s kids can’t help but agree!

HollywoodLifers, do you think BSB was crazier and worked harder than Justin and 1D? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.