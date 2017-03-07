National Pancake Day: Get Free & Discounted Breakfast Today At These Places

REX/Shutterstock

Who does’t love a good stack of pancakes? Well March 7 is the perfect day to celebrate — it’s the 12th annual National Pancake Day, which means FREE breakfast. So, where should you go? Here’s a full list.

Of course, the main place to get pancakes is the International House of Pancakes, AKA IHOP! You can visit any IHOP between 7AM-7PM (some locations offering through 10PM), and can get a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes. The restaurant has raised $24 million for charity in the past 11 years on National Pancake Day, and has a goal this year of $3.5 million. Here’s a list of charities they ask you donate to.

Here are the other deals you can get today on some of your favorite breakfast goodies!

Denny’s: For only $4, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes! (Call ahead to confirm your location is participating).

Friendly’s: Take 50 percent off your entire breakfast all week (through Friday) — including their featured cinnamon bun pancakes.

Waffle House: It’s not just a waffle house… their deal is just for beverages — any purchased drink comes with a 9 oz. orange juice for just $1.

Original Pancake House: They’re offering 10 percent off a flame broiler all of the month of March.

Krusteaz: For those who want to cook their own cakes, here’s a coupon for $0.50 off on one box of Krusteaz pancake mix.

Paper Store: Today, you can get 10 percent off cinnamon apple pancake and waffle mix.

Peet’s Coffee: This coupon offers 50 percent off an espresso beverage from between noon and close today!

Hungry Jack: This coupon offers $1.25 off your purchase of Hungry Jack pancake & waffle mix, as well as microwaveable syrup.

HollywoodLifers, are you heading to IHOP for free pancakes today? Let us know!