‘L&HH’: Joseline & Stevie J Back Together? Mimi Faust’s Feelings On Ex’s Romance

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ season 6 is underway, and it’s already insane! Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J seem to be back on track after posting PDA snaps together. So HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Stevie’s ex, Mimi Faust, to get her thoughts on their relationship and things got wild! You have to hear this!

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Mimi Faust, 47, didn’t hold back when she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com her thoughts on the potential reconciliation of her ex, Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30! “I don’t care,” Mimi said of their rumored romance. “I could really give two sh-ts about Stevie and Joseline. Honestly, I don’t care! I could care less,” Mimi said while she laughed. Shade!

Since Mimi seemed super unattached to the Stevie J and Joseline, we asked if she’d ever want to be friends with them down the line… you know, after the smoke clears from their past drama. “For what? Why would I do that?,” Mimi replied while she let out a sarcastic laugh.

That’s when things got real! — “This woman has done so much to my family and now Stevie’s playing house with her,” Mimi fired off. “I think it is disgusting. I don’t understand him and I’ve stopped trying. Of everything that I have ever seen, I don’t get it, I don’t want to get it. They can stay over there with that craziness. It is not cool!” Mic drop!

Well, it’s obvious that Mimi doesn’t want a friendship with the seemingly on-again lovers. However, it’s not because Mimi’s bitter. In fact, she told HollywoodLife.com that she’s in a relationship with one person that she’s been dating for quite some time, and it’s going “great!” SO, everyone’s wondering if it’s her rumored girlfriend, Tammy Young, 30, who’s a star WNBA player for the Chicago Sky. The two have yet to comment on their alleged romance, but they’ve been teasing fans with sultry photos with each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Joseline has been posting some telling photos of her own. She’s taken to Instagram multiple times, recently, to show the world that she and Stevie are apparently happy together. They’ve been co-parenting their baby girl, Bonnie Bella, born on Dec 28, 2016, and the adorable photos of them kissing and laying in bed together are a major clue that they could be back together! So, we’ll have to see how this plays out on L&HH, which premiered last night, March 6. Check out our recap, right here!

