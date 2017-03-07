Marion Cotillard Looks Like Angelina Jolie’s Twin With Plumped Up Lips: See Shocking Pics

REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

This is seriously shocking! Marion Cotillard plumped up her lips and dyed her hair dark and now she literally looks like Angelina Jolie’s twin and we are freaking out. What do you guys think of her shocking transformation? Do you like her better before or after her transformation?

Marion Cotillard, 41, is officially Angelina Jolie’s, 41, twin and we do not know how to react. Marion got lip injections and dyed her hair jet black for her role in her new film, Rock’n Roll, which she stars in with her long-time partner, Guillaume Canet. Marion posted a ton of selfies on her Instagram with her new look and she tagged Guillaume and even put crying laughing emojis at the end.

Marion posted a photo of herself in the chair getting the lip injections and she looks totally shocked and surprised by her transformation. Then, she posted even more photos of herself in a flannel shirt with her cleavage hanging out and the captions are “to be… or not to be ..” and she is literally posing with her lips in a huge pout.

We were so shocked when we first saw Marion and so were her fans, because everyone was commenting on the photos saying, that she looks like Angelina reincarnated. Everyone knows that Angelina is known for her natural and beautiful, giant lips and dark hair, so when Marion rocked this new look, we had to do a double take because we were in such shock.

Some fans were even upset by her new look, commenting things like, “come back Marion!!!!!” and “don’t you dare!!!!,” it is absolutely hysterical. We have to admit, we agree with her fans and she looked perfect the way she was before.

What do you guys think of Marion’s transformation into Angelina’s clone? Did you like her look better before or after? VOTE.

