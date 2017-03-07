Marion Cotillard: Why She ‘Loves’ That Everyone’s Talking About Her Plumped Up Lips

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s that saying that any publicity is good publicity, and for Marion Cotillard her giant plumped up lips are helping stir up plenty of attention for her new film. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she isn’t bothered at all by haters of her new look.

Marion Cotillard is one of the most beautiful women in the world, so naturally all of her fans were completely shocked when she posted an Instagram photo from the set of her new film Rock’n Roll with huge plumped up lips. The 41-year-old is SO perfect looking, so fans were pleading with her as to why she would get an Angelina Jolie-style pout that made her almost unrecognizable. It turns out, she’s happy that her altered appearance getting so much attention.

“She loves that her looks are getting people to talk. She loves it because it is hard enough to get a film off the ground in the first place or even seen at all. The fact that people are talking about her look is getting her excited as it will only lead to more eyeballs towards the project,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“She wants everyone to know that she really puts her all in her films. For the right part she will continue to change her look but as she also said it is not a personal decision, it is a film decision.” The pregnant actress sparked rumors that she had lip injections for the part after posting a series of photos to her Instagram Mar. 6 showing off a trout pout along with a long black wig.

…Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Her partner Guillaume Canet, 43, is co-starring in the film, which he also wrote and directed. He’s loving all of the debate over whether his sweetheart had lip injections or was wearing prosthetics. “I think the funniest thing is the comments and reactions. It’s true Marion, why did you do that ? You’re crazy?” he quizically wrote in French next to a picture of Marion and her plump puckers. We’ll give these two props about knowing how to create buzz for their film, because they certainly got it in spades.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Marion got lip injections for the role or is she wearing prosthetics?

