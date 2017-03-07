Makeup Tips If You Wear Glasses Like Kristen Stewart — Expert Says

Courtesy of Instagram

Glasses can be tricky because they make wearing makeup a totally different experience. Find out how to look gorgeous with glasses like Kristen Stewart did on March 6 below.

Kristen Stewart looked amazing at a screening for her film Personal Shopper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California on March 6.

She wore a white hooded sweatshirt, a black leather mini skirt and black loafers. Last but not least, she wore black glasses that looked chic and cool. She was styled by Tara Swennen.

Her makeup was gorgeous, centered on a black smokey eye and cheery red pout. Her stunning makeup was done by Jillian Dempsey and it was seriously one of my favorite looks on Kristen. She looks so good with a bold red lip!

Her hair was done by Bridget Brager — it was slicked back away from her gorgeous face.

If you wear glasses like Kristen, here are some makeup tips from Stila Cosmetics pro makeup artist Sarah Lucero — apply mascara from the root to tips of your lashes, and then apply a second layer on just the roots.

“If the tips of your lashes are as heavy as the base, they’ll fall straight again, hitting the glass,” Sarah told Cosmo. “Instead, wiggle the wand back and forth against the roots of the lashes, so that you have the intensity at the root, but it won’t be heavy at the tip.”

Sarah also recommends pairing statement frames with a statement lip! “The lips don’t have to be glossy or totally traditional. A gorgeous bold eye with boxy glasses and matte, powdery bold lips is chic and modern,” Sarah told Cosmo.

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for makeup tips for glasses?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.