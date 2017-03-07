REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart, is that you?! The gorgeous actress took to the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie ‘Personal Shopper’ on March 7 looking dramatically different after shaving off all of her hair! See the edgy new ‘do, right here.

Holy moly! Kristen Stewart, 26, showed off a bold new look on March 7 at the premiere of her new film Personal Shopper in Los Angeles. The stunning actress completely shocked us by shaving off all of her hair leaving a blonde buzz cut behind — very Demi Moore in G.I. Jane!

Kristen’s hair has been getting shorter and blonder almost every time we see her lately, but she really took it to the next level by shaving her head on March 7. We must admit, the look is surprising, but totally cool! It definitely takes a girl with a strong personality (and strong cheek bones) to pull off something so severe, and that’s Kristen to a T!

On top of the edgy new look, Kristen also rocked an amazing outfit, of course! The star looked chic and relaxed in a black crop top with delicate thin straps and trendy black trousers, allowing just a peek of her insanely toned tummy to show. She finished off the look with a dramatic black smokey eye. She looked so regal and elegant!

The red caret wasn’t the only time Kristen shocked us on March 7. She debuted her new look on the same day that she opened up about revealing her sexuality in an interview with The London Sunday Times. “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” she says. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.” So touching!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen's new haircut?

