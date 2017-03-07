Kristen Stewart & Rob Pattinson: She Reveals How Their Romance Helped Her Come Out

REX/Shutterstock

For years, Kristen Stewart refused to talk about her relationship with Robert Pattinson, but now, she’s basically become an open book. In a juicy new interview, she dishes all about the romance and how it pushed her to finally share her personal life with fans.

Krisen Stewart, 26, and Robert Pattinson did everything they could to keep their relationship private when they dated, and it took those years of scrutiny for her to realize why it was time to come clean about her sexuality and not try to hide her love life from the public.

“If it didn’t seem like a relevant topic, like something that needed help, I would have kept my life private forever,” she admits to The London Sunday Times. “But then I can’t walk outside holding somebody’s hand, as I’m followed everywhere. When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy, and that is no way to live. [Coming out] wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important and topical.”

When Kristen and Rob were together during the Twilight era, their romance was highly publicized, which she “hated,” but has finally learned to accept. “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” she says. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

In her subsequent relationships with Alicia Cargile, Soko, St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell, Kristen has not been shy about packing on the PDA in front of the cameras. Then, when she hosted Saturday Night Live last month, she blatantly addressed her sexuality by admitting Donald Trump, 70, would totally hate her because she’s “like, so gay, dude.” LOL!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen opening up so much in this interview? Were you surprised when she came out?

