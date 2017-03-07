Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Jasmine Washington Raising Son With A Felon?

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, the plot is definitely thickening between ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Kirk Frost and his alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington, as she is apparently raising Kirk’s alleged son with a man convicted for battery!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans have been reeling since the show’s sixth season premiered on March 6 and they finally got to see the drama they’d been hearing about off screen for weeks actually unfold on the reality TV series. That’s right, Rasheeda Frost found out about her hubby Kirk Frost‘s side chick and alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington, and the reveal was an even more epic incident than we could have imagined. But the question still remains, is Kirk really the father of Jasmine’s son? Maybe not, as she’s allegedly raising him with another man!

Jasmine is reportedly bringing up her baby boy with Rodney Bullock, a felon who was convicted for battery and was said to be her “ex” on LHH, according to MediaTakeOut.com.

If Jasmine’s parenting arrangement isn’t enough to confuse things, here’s some more info to add to the story — a source told MTO they are totally sure that kid is not Kirk’s! “I don’t believe that Jasmine had Kirk [Frost]’s baby, it’s all just one big fraud,” the insider told MTO. Here’s why…I live in Atlanta and I met Jasmine — we were both auditioning for a part on the TV One show Saints And Sinners. The role we were going for is a girl who had a baby with a married man. Jasmine is a straight up actress, and the storyline is way too convenient.” The source added that Jasmine did not get the part.

Well, to say “interesting” would definitely be an understatement!

