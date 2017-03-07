Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

These Are The Exact Pants That Kim Kardashian Works Out In — SHOP

Tue, March 7, 2017 3:48pm EST by 1 Comment
Kim Kardashian Workout Pants
Courtesy of Snapchat/REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
30 Photos

Kim Kardashian has been on a roll lately when it comes to working out and staying fit — she looks amazing and so tiny! She’s been posting a ton of behind-the-scenes workout videos and we’ve been loving her leggings & they’re under $100 — how amazing is that?

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been looking insanely good lately and that’s because she’s been working out like an animal. Kim’s workouts are seriously paying off because she looks better than ever and we love when she snaps BTS vids of her workouts with her sisters, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37. One of Kim’s go-to leggings are not only super cute, they’re under $100 — how amazing is that!?

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Cleavage Photos — Their Hottest Pictures

In a recent pre-workout Snap that Kim posted, she’s rocking a pair of Yeezy Boost sneakers and a pair of 2XU leggings, the world leader in compression gear and activewear. The black 2XU Core Compression Tights are not only slimming and sleek, they provide powerful muscle support and protection to the entire leg to reduce soreness and speed up recovery time.

Plus, “the benefits of the brand’s high-grade technical, graduated compression extend to improving muscle alignment, performance and increased agility as well. Its lightweight yet powerful PWX fabric offers a multi-directional stretch, along with moisture-wicking yarns that help keep you dry and UPF 50+ sun protection.”

Not only are these leggings slimming and super cute, they retail for only $99.95 and are available at 2XU.com. We love when Kim wears affordable clothes because it shows how down to earth she is. Plus, the fact that these workout leggings are under $100 is extra amazing because they’re simple enough to wear out and about for an athleisure look, or you can wear them to the gym — it’s a win win.

What do you guys think of Kim’s workout leggings — will you try them out yourself?

More Kim Kardashian News:

Kim Kardashian Mocks Haters With Hilarious 'Photoshopped' Pic: See Her Major Curves
Kim Kardashian: Did She Go Commando In Sheer Dress On 'Ocean's Eight' Set?
Kim Kardashian Dresses Down In Ripped Jeans For Visit To Children's Hospital

ad