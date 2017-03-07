Courtesy of Snapchat/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has been on a roll lately when it comes to working out and staying fit — she looks amazing and so tiny! She’s been posting a ton of behind-the-scenes workout videos and we’ve been loving her leggings & they’re under $100 — how amazing is that?

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been looking insanely good lately and that’s because she’s been working out like an animal. Kim’s workouts are seriously paying off because she looks better than ever and we love when she snaps BTS vids of her workouts with her sisters, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37. One of Kim’s go-to leggings are not only super cute, they’re under $100 — how amazing is that!?

In a recent pre-workout Snap that Kim posted, she’s rocking a pair of Yeezy Boost sneakers and a pair of 2XU leggings, the world leader in compression gear and activewear. The black 2XU Core Compression Tights are not only slimming and sleek, they provide powerful muscle support and protection to the entire leg to reduce soreness and speed up recovery time.

Plus, “the benefits of the brand’s high-grade technical, graduated compression extend to improving muscle alignment, performance and increased agility as well. Its lightweight yet powerful PWX fabric offers a multi-directional stretch, along with moisture-wicking yarns that help keep you dry and UPF 50+ sun protection.”

Not only are these leggings slimming and super cute, they retail for only $99.95 and are available at 2XU.com. We love when Kim wears affordable clothes because it shows how down to earth she is. Plus, the fact that these workout leggings are under $100 is extra amazing because they’re simple enough to wear out and about for an athleisure look, or you can wear them to the gym — it’s a win win.

What do you guys think of Kim’s workout leggings — will you try them out yourself?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.