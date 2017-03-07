Kim Kardashian Mocks Haters With Hilarious ‘Photoshopped’ Pic: See Her Major Curves

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian’s body is unreal — literally! The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star posted a sexy photo on Snapchat on March 6, and it turned out to be quite the optical illusion. See what we mean right here!

Kim Kardashian, 35, cheekily shared a photo on Snapchat, captioning it: “Haters will say it’s Photoshopped.” Check it out above!

Obviously, Kim is making fun of how people always accuse her gorgeous curves of being virtually enhanced, or airbrushed, because in this pic, her body is purposely distorted. Too good!

Joking aside, it’s a pretty sexy photo, and Kim looks great in the black corset-style bodysuit and baseball cap. Even though the proportions are off due to the Photoshopping, you can tell that Kim is in amazing shape!

Kim is no stranger to the Photoshop controversy. For example, in March 2016, she was accused of digitally editing her waist in a nude selfie so it looked smaller. Fans pointed out that the way the tiles on the floor appeared indicated that the pic had been messed with. And before that, fans put Kim on blast for modifying a series of “belfies” that she took with Blac Chyna. Finally, we can’t forget about the backlash that she received in December 2015 for being drastically airbrushed in a desert photo shoot (see below) after the “before” pic was shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Yikes!

Where can I get my hands on the photoshop kim kardashian uses??? pic.twitter.com/I32qmcmiA6 — Vanessa Tenore (@vnesstenore) December 1, 2015

Look, the thing is, Kim clearly doesn’t care about what people think, and for that, we applaud her. At the end of the day, all that matters is that she’s feeling herself, right? Keep doing you, Kim!

