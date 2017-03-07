Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid Model In Futuristic Chanel Show

REX/shutterstock

Ready for takeoff! As Paris Fashion Week is winding down Chanel launched a far out show and our favorite models stormed the runway for the fashion house. See Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid’s futuristic looks here.

Leave it to Chanel to take fashion to new heights with the Fall/Winter 2017 collection. The French fashion house transformed The Grand Palais into a futuristic fashion haven on March 7, from a fully functioning rocket branded with the Chanel logo to a silver runway, all while Kendall Jenner, Gigi, and Bella Hadid suited up in the latest collection. If Judy Jetson was treated to a high-fashion makeover the result would be Karl Lagerfeld‘s space babes which stormed the catwalk in a slew of chic looks, which included metallic separates, cap-toe boots, black-and-white tweed, and glittering details.

The space age is obviously on everyone’s mind, especially with NASA’s latest exoplanet discovery, so it comes as no surprise to see the far-out concept serve as inspiration during Paris Fashion Week. The beauty in the collection comes down to the details, like the all-over astronaut print that adorned separates, the mirrored oversized sunglasses and ornate headbands which topped the model’s heads right at their hairline as their hair was styled back behind the accessory.

Another highlight in the collection was definitely the Chanel space blanket, which is perfect for jet-setting style stars — in fact, we can already picture it on a dressed-down Rihanna as she makes her way through an airport.

The classic Chanel tweed received a futuristic twist and we loved seeing the looks on Kendall, Gigi, and Bella as they rocked the runway. Check out the covetable collection on the catwalk above and let us know what you thought of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2017 show.

